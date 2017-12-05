Bhopal: People and not Rahul Gandhi can revive Congress, says Swamy

Bhopal: Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi on filing nomination for the post of All India Congress Committee president, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that it hardly matters whether Rahul Gandhi becomes president of Congress.

“Congress party is a legacy of Gandhi family. As far as revival of Congress is concerned, it is for people to revive Congress, Rahul Gandhi cannot do it,” Swamy told mediapersons here on Monday.

Responding to a question on controversy over Rahul’s relgion, Swamy said that Rahul Gandhi says that he is a “Shiv-bhakt” but he does not say that he is a Hindu. “It is Rahul Gandhi who is himself generating controversy. When he visits Somnath temple, he puts signature in a non-Hindu register. Traditionally, the registers are called by visitors in Somnath temple. It shows that non-Hindus’ register was called. So Rahul is expected to clarify whether he put his signature in non-Hindu register or his colleagues committed a mistake,” Swamy remarked.

When asked on what basis he said that next Diwali celebrations will be held at Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said that the parties involved in the case do not have a logical reason. “They have already lost in Allahabad High Court. It is a simple appeal filed in Supreme Court. So it is clear that we will celebrate next Diwali at Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

Responding to another question, he said, “Why I should raise Vyapam scam. Why Congress is not raising it properly when future of lakhs of students have been ruined due to Vyapam scam.” On Gujarat assembly elections, Swamy said that media have hyped political equations. Even in UP, media used to draw different political equations all of which were proved wrong when results were declared. “Similarly, BJP will win in Gujarat, wiping out all political equations,” he said.

Earlier, Swamy addressed a conference of Jan Parishad (NGO). In his address, he said that development of the country is not possible with foreign funds. He said that government will have to support entrepreneurs to set up their units who should use local resources. “Foreign aid will not solve problems in India. On the contrary, it will create problems,” he remarked.