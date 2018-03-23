Bhopal: Penalise riders without helmets: Home minister

Bhopal: Home minister Bhupendra Singh on Thursday directed officials to launch special campaign against riders of two-wheelers who avoid wearing helmets. The minister issued directives while presiding over the meeting of State Road Safety Council at Mantralaya. Singh directed to continue campaign in rural areas so that public awareness on wearing helmets can increase.

Minister for public health and family welfare Rustam Singh said number of vehicles plying on roads increase every year. The spots where accidents take place frequently should be included in the list of black spots. The spots where accidents decline should be removed from the list of black spots. Minister for urban development and housing Maya Singh said the road safety rules should be enforced properly.

At the meeting, it was informed that there has been a decline in number of road accidents, number of deaths and injured in 2017 in 21 districts in comparison to 2016. There has been a decline of 3.49% in the number of accidents that took place last year compared to this year in January and February. Similarly, road accident deaths declined by 2.67%.

It was also informed that the actual number of black spots after physical verification has come down to 616. Trauma centres are operational in 38 districts in the state. Trauma centres may be set up in11 more districts this year. Indore and Mandsaur will have new trauma centre buildings.

Additional chief secretary K K Singh, director general of police Rishi Kumar Shukla, transport commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava, additional director general of police Vijay Kataria and senior officers of various departments were present at the meeting.