Bhopal: Patient dies at AIIMS corridor for want of admission

Chronic kidney patient died at the corridors of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here in want for admission for dialysis on Thursday. Harinarain Gurjar, 53, of Katara Hills, had already undergone dialysis twice at AIIMS. Gurjar was being treated by nephrologist Dr Mahendra Atlani at the medical Institute. Dr Atlani, confirmed that patient who had come for dialysis died at AIIMS. However, he refused to comment further on the matter.

AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Manisha Shrivastava said the family brought the patient to the facility and contacted doctors in OPD seeking admission for dialysis. However, the family was asked to take the patient to emergency unit and as two dialysis machines (beds) at AIIMS were occupied. The family continued to press for admission and did not take the patient to emergency unit. The patient died later at the corridor.

Family protests docs’ negligence

The family members of the patient staged protest at AIIMS accusing administration of negligence and indifferent attitude toward its patients. They said that despite regular check-up of the patient at AIIMS, the doctors did not did not find it fit to admit him for dialysis. The negligent attitude of doctors led to patient’s death , they alleged.