Bhopal: Pardhis pelt stones at police station as woman succumbs to burns

Bhopal: The 35-year-old woman, who had raised allegations of torture by Gandhi Nagar policemen, died of burn injuries at Hamidia hospital on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Her death enraged Pardhi community to which she belonged. Over 200 members of the community including woman pelted stones at police station and threatened to vandalise it. The stone pelting injured three constables Rahul and Rinku of Gandhi Nagar police station and Nilesh of Parwalia police station.

Earlier, they gathered around Gandhi Nagar police station and raised slogans against cops. According to police, few voluntary organisations intervened in the episode and provoked the crowd. There were voices to vandalise the police station. Later, the protest turned violent and cops resorted to cane charge.

Additional superintendent of police Sameer Yadav denied it and said that police used tear gas shells to disburse the crowd. “We fired around 15 tear gas shells to disburse the crowd and have video clips of the people who were there and were causing damage to public property,” he said.

The deceased had raised allegations of torture by Gandhi Nagar police cops who were allegedly trying to extort money from her due to which she set herself ablaze.

On the other hand, police said that she was burnt in a fire, which was caused accidentally. The police’s story seem fabricated as the woman before her death had told Free Press that she had set herself ablaze because the cops were pressuring her to give Rs 20,000 despite her insistence that she has no source of earning and that she has lost her husband. The policemen told her that she committed theft and they will frame her if she did not give money to them. Police said that in her dying declaration she said that she was collecting garbage, which caught fire. The woman died after giving dying declaration.

Son attempts suicide Pardhi woman’s

11-year-old son Ashikan Singh tried to end his life by hanging himself but was saved in the nick of time.

AAP leader jailed

Aam Admi Party leader Alok Agarwal, demanding to register FIR against the police officials for provoking the deceased to commit suicide, was arrested on Monday. As per reports, police thrashed Alok Agarwal, Pankaj Singh and Munna Lal and sent them to central jail.