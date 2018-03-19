Bhopal: Overheard

All for a plum post

A collector of an important district is pulling all strings to lay his hands on a plum post from which a senior officer is retiring this month. Though many officers have so far tossed their hat into the ring, the collector concerned is all set to ace his rivals out and hit the jackpot.

Also, the officer is said to have wooed almost everyone in the corridors of power for that coveted post. Well-known it is to him, that he needs his political masters more than his bosses in the bureaucracy to hit the bull’s-eye, because the post is more of a political nature. No doubt, he is then playing his cards right. In fact, the collector Sahib, through his jugad, has always occupied important posts. And once he gets that coveted one he is plumping for, he has to give up on the collectorship. It is said that the collector has all the resources at his command to get appointed to any post of his choice.

Seeking transfer

A principal secretary is putting his best foot forward to get himself transferred to another department. He has sent his request for transfer to almost everyone – from the chief secretary to the chief minister – for that. What happened was: after he had joined the department he is working for, some controversies cropped up, and he has fallen prey to media and court for no fault of his, though.

Yet, he feels if he remains in the department, he will be penned in controversies; and he will have to spend the rest of the period of his service by visiting courts. The chief minister has assured the principal secretary that he will soon be shifted to another department. The department where the officer is working is in a mess. And, true it is that no good officers will be ready to fish in the troubled waters.

Officer’s loyalty

An officer of the state administrative services has given up on an important post showing loyalty to his political master. Since the state election is near, the officer thought the politician might need his services. He, then, gave up on the department he was heading so that he may find some times for the politician’s work. Because the officer has been working with the politician for many years, his loyalty to the latter needs no assertion.

That is why he has been assigned the work which is important for the ruling party in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha election. The other officer posted to the department in place of the one who is loyal to the politician was also part of the latter’s staff. It is generally believed that such appointments will encourage posting of only a favoured few to the department. Significantly, the officer who is heading the department had tried to get out of the Neta’s team.

Designation changed!

A Neta who has become an administrator of a bank has changed his designation with the blessings of the chief minister, perhaps. Though the Neta has been made an administrator by a government order, he has put hoardings almost everywhere, which say he has been made chairman of the bank. The said Neta held a function at CM’s house after he got the appointment, but at the function too he wrote that he was made the bank’s chairman.

Significantly, the chief minister himself was present at the function. Since the Neta had been trying to get that post for a long time, thegovernment had to pass an order which made the officers of the rank of principal secretary who were working on the post unhappy. However, it is beyond the imagination of Netaji that even before the order for his posting was passed the minister who is heading the department had issued several orders clipping the wings of the bank’s administrator.

Bureaucrats want to fight poll

The Vidhan Sabha election is near. Bureaucrats too do not want to spare a chance, if they get it, to take a plunge into the battle of ballots. A collector is keen to contest the election from the ruling party and that too from the Vidhan Sabha constituency in the district where he is posted. When he expressed his desire for it to a BJP MLA, the latter told him to build his support-base. Soon he plunged into action and began to do public relations work.

Now, instead of spending time in office, he is busy contacting people. The officer concerned is quite popular among people, and that has caused concerned for a Congress leader who has been constantly winning from a constituency in the district. Similarly, the worries of a BJP leader who has been seeking tickets from the party and from that constituency from where the collector concerned wants to contest are no less than those of the Congress legislator.

Commitment to Neta

A commissioner is managing all affairs of the Yatra launched by a Congress leader. The commissioner was posted to the division at a time when the Yatra had to pass through that area and remain there for a longer period than it did in other places. The commissioner who had been a staffer of that leader had taken stock of the arrangements made for him even before the arrival of the Yatra. He asked the junior officers to take care of the leader’s comforts.

Known for his efficiency, the commissioner also took consent from the higher authorities to make all the arrangements for the leader. The keen interest the officer took in the Yatra forced the collectors of the division to welcome the Neta who was happy with the services rendered to him by the officer. The officer’s taking interest in the Yatra is indicative of the fact that bureaucracy is still committed to hi.