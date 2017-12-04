Bhopal: Overheard

On notice

An ACS, who is often in the news for his style of functioning, has made it clear to his subordinates that his writ will run unchallenged in the department he has been posted in. The officer has been given a challenging assignment. Many ills plague the department he now heads and the government’s all efforts to better its functioning have come to a nought. Immediately after taking over, the ACS convened a meeting of the four top functionaries of the department. After giving them an earful, he summoned two officials, posted in Indore, who were waiting outside his chamber and handing over show-cause notices to them, told one them, “I know you are a minister’s son-in-law but that is of no consequence to me”. After the two had left, he told the foursome, “You have seen how I work. Remember, if my directives are not followed, you will face a worse fate”. The terror-stricken four are now looking for ways to get rid of the department. It is being said that with the officer’s advent, either the way the department functions will change or the employees will go on a strike, depending on who manages to get the better of the other.

Hopeful

With only a few months remaining for the retirement of the chief secretary, new claimants are emerging for taking his place. After the recent reshuffle of IAS officers, an ACS is almost certain that he will be the lucky one. The low-profile officer, who is in regular touch with the chief minister, was not touched in the reshuffle. A group of officers is backing him because of his image is as an officer who can be bamboozled into doing anything. His supporters also argue that a person who is close to his retirement should be appointed the CS. The aspirant was heard telling someone that if a junior of his is appointed as CS, he would resign from the IAS. It remains to be seen whether his wish is fulfilled or whether he quits the IAS.

Rehabilitation

Although the meeting for appointment of information commissioners is yet to be held, the names of the new appointees have been almost finalised. After a judicial officer, the appointment of a retired IAS man has also been finalised. The officer, who was appointed in the CM’s secretariat after his retirement, will be replaced by another who has recently superannuated as commissioner of a division. The government was looking for a suitable position for his re-rehabilitation and now it has been decided to send him to the Soochna Bhavan. An MP is also insisting on his rehabilitation. The office is a happy-go-lucky man and is not particularly known for striking friendships. In the CM office, he was finding himself the odd man out. The ex-officer tipped to replace him is very happy. He is already telling everyone who is ready to listen that he will be soon moving to an important position.

Jackpot

An officer, who had retired as a PS, has been rehabilitated for the second time. When the officer was rehabilitated for the first time – courtesy of a former chief secretary – it was generally assumed that it would be the end of the road for him. But he sprang a surprise by managing a second rehabilitation – this time with the help of the present chief secretary and a principal secretary. One reason why the officer could continue his association with the government is his perfect neutrality. He has neither friends nor enemies. But because of his post, he is unable to devote time and energy to another responsibility he holds. One of his close associates also wants to grab a sinecure but no one is taking him seriously.

On the confrontation course

A confrontation between a minister and newly-appointed PS of his department seems imminent. Immediately after taking over charge, the PS summoned a list of the officers, along with the period for which they are posted at a particular place. He also wanted to know the names of the officials against whom there are corruption charges. This has made the minister’s supporters jittery. The PS wants to strip the minister’s hangers-on of their influence in the department. The officers close to the minister were busy making money and but with the new PS meticulously going through the files, they too are feeling threatened. A deputy secretary is sick of the PS because of the latter’s habit of seeking this or that information all through the day and wants to bid farewell to the department.