Bhopal: Overheard

Incensed

The RSS is extremely upset with an IAS officer of the principal secretary rank. Senior Sangh functionaries have apprised the chief minister of what they think of the bureaucrat but surprisingly, he continues on his post. The PS earned the wrath of the RSS after he demanded money for clearing a file from a person close to the saffron outfit. The news was conveyed to the RSS and when the Sangh bosses probed a little deeper, they discovered that the PS routinely demands money for getting things done. It is said that he has clearly told the organisations that they will have to shell out money in return for every decision in their favour. The post which the PS occupies is such that the RSS also has to approach him frequently for getting this or that work done. The PS is a party animal and it is said that you can get anything done from him, provided you are ready to pay the required price in hard cash. The RSS leaders are surprised that despite so many complaints, no action has been taken against him. A little birdie, however, tells us that the CM doesn’t have a particular liking for the man and he may have to face the music any day.

Stratagem

The appointment to a top Constitutional post in the state has raised many eyebrows. It is being said that the government had committed a serious folly. However, those in the know say that the move was a carefully-considered one. The fact of the matter is that the government wants a gentleman occupying another position in the same institution to resign. Of course, it will create some embarrassment for the government but the powers that be are ready to pay that price. Taking advantage of his proximity to the RSS, the gentleman, it seems, was trying to browbeat the government. He was digging up information about some powerful Babus. It was discretely conveyed to him to stop nosing around but he did not relent. It was then the government, in a masterstroke, created a situation whereby he would be forced to quit. And that is clear by the fact that at the outset, the name of someone else had been finalised for appointment to the post and the RSS’s consent had also been obtained. But ultimately, the choice fell on another man.

Making merry

A senior retired officer posted in an important institution is busy making hay while the sun shines. The institution’s jurisdiction is quite wide and taking advantage of it, the saheb has brought many powerful men to their knees. The appeals against his decision are heard by – you guessed it right – a person of his choice. The institution is chock-a-block with his favourites. Naturally, his writ runs unchallenged in the institution. Though no longer in service, he is close to the centres of power and is eminently capable of influencing government decisions. The grapevine has it that these days he is making huge investments – not only in the country but also abroad. The large number of persons who turned up at his residence armed with Diwali gifts is a testimony to his clout. Of course, there are some who are trying to sniff out facts which can damage his reputation.

Reward

At long last, a retired IAS officer was rewarded for the services rendered by him to a senior BJP leader. The ex-bureaucrat had developed close ties with the BJP man immediately after the latter’s appointment to a key position. The netaji used his good offices to get some odd jobs done. And now, as a reward, he has got him appointed to an important post. Ever since his retirement, the saheb was working hard, buttering up a host of top BJP leaders. His labour has finally paid off. However, some BJP leaders are not happy with the appointment. They were in the race for the position but lost out to the retired IAS man. The netaji had to use all his might to get his bidding done. He told a senior BJP organisational leader in no uncertain terms that the appointment should be made at any cost. And that, indirectly, has strengthened the netaji’s standing as well, especially since rumours of his sack were doing the rounds.

Surprise

Many are surprised by the success of an officer, recently elevated to the IAS, in grabbing a key post, turning his colleagues green with envy. The PS of the department is very unhappy with the posting as he wanted to see someone of his choice on the post. The gentleman occupying the post earlier was also the PS’ choice. It is not easy for anyone to take on the PS, whose competence is unquestionable. And that may translate into the new appointee facing many a hurdle. An RSS leader, who has quite a say in the department, has also been taken by surprise. The officer, of course, is happy but probably he is not aware that it will not be easy for him to continue on the post.

Hunting for a vacancy

The government is desperately hunting for a suitable position for an IAS officer, recently promoted as PS and his transfer is being put off again and again. The officer has family relations with the head of the government and that means he is entitled to get the position of his choice. The officer wants to move to the CM Secretariat or some important department. There was the talk of his appointment in a Board as Commissioner but someone else has been posted there. The officer is holding his present position since long and the delay in his transfer has made another officer, who has been lobbying to replace him, anxious. He is apprehensive that someone else may grab the post.