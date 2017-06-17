Bhopal: Over 600 dairy farms miss June 15 NGT deadline, hardly 200 shift to new sites

Bhopal: The deadline set by central bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) for shifting of all the dairy-farms operating in the residential colonies of the city passed on June 15, but it seems the dairy-farm operators are in no mood to follow the order of the tribunal as so far only 200 of 818 owners have moved out of the residential areas.

NGT had earlier in May asked Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to shift all the dairy-farms from the residential areas of the city to the outskirts by June 15. Following the order, BMC had identified about 765 dairy-farms and fixed seven new sites on the outskirts of city to shift them. It had served notices to the dairy-farm owners to shift their operations to the new sites before the deadline but majority of them is reluctant to shift, citing unavailability of infrastructural facilities at those sites like supply of water, roads, electricity and others. BMC had, however, dismissed their excuse and said the foremost priority was to first shift them out of the residential areas before the deadline.

“There were initially 765 dairy-farms identified by BMC which were operating inside the city but later 53 more were identified, taking the total to 818. Of 818, so far only about 200 have moved out of the residential areas. Notice has been served to all dairy-farms. A survey would again be done to check how many have complied to the tribunal’s order and those who haven’t will face the music,” said health officer, BMC, Rajiv Saxena. Saxena also told Free Press that BMC would be providing plots to all the dairy-farms in the new sites on the outskirts of the city.

“BMC would gradually develop the essential facilities like water supply, roads and power in those sites within next 3-4 months. Right now, we are ensuring all the dairy-farms move out of the city after which we would submit a report on the same before NGT on July 3,” he added.