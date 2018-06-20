Bhopal: Only two persons capable of manipulating data in e-tendering scam, says IT expert

Bhopal: The data of e-tendering was manipulated in Mumbai, only two are capable to temper the data of e-tendering either the administrator or the software company, says the information technology expert. The e-tendering tempering scam had been busted in the PHE department of the state.

New facts are coming in light in the context of e-tendering scam, the experts of the IT claims that data which is uploaded on the e-tendering site is encrypted and no other party can see the data. Only three authorities can see the data, the department head that is having the login and password and second is the person who had participated in bid and the third being is the person concerned of the software company.

But importantly only two can see the data of all the bidders the administrator and the software company. “The data can only be manipulated with the help of the software company on the instructions of the administrator and the headquarters of the software company is situated in Mumbai”, claims the IT professional. The Tata Consultancy Service is the developer of the software and is maintaining the website.

Bidding process

First the bidder has to entre in the e-tendering website and after he had to register itself for the bidding. After the registration the bidder gets the login and password or the token and through the digital signature the bidder has to upload the documents. After filling the technical and financial bids the contractor can change the bid data, but after the last date and time he cannot change any data. The whole data is encrypted.