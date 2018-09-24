Bhopal: Only 25 Brahmin Samaj members turn up for jail bharo stir

Only 25 members of Brahmin Samaj turned up at Board Office square on Sunday to stage a ‘jail bharo’ andolan to protest government’s highhandedness and brutal thrashing of their leader Shiv Kumar Sharma. And, only 19 of them courted arrest. MP Nagar police station in-charge Upendra Bhati said that 19 members, including the two women, were arrested and released on bail. Members of Sarv Brahmin Samaj, Karni Sena, Rajput Samaj and others had organised a gherao of CM house on September 20.

During the agitation, they broke into the offices of BJP and Congress along with PWD minister Rampal Singh’s bungalow. Police resorted to cane-charge protesters, including Sharma, to clear the mob. Later, the Brahmin community announced a jail bharo andolan. Leaders claimed that the state government was intentionally trying to suppress the voice of the upper caste. “Government is acting against us for the sake of SC/ST voters. But, the upper caste will display its power in election.”