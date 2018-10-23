Bhopal: One computer failed but 99 still working efficiently

One computer has failed but there are other 99 that are working and functioning efficiently, said Indore’s Swami Pranavanand Saraswati during a Sant Sabha on Monday, in which caretaker chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present . Considered as a damage control exercise, in view of anti-Shivraj statements given by Computer Baba, a Sant Sabha was organized by Raja Bhoj Ekal Abhiyan Samitia at Hindi Bhawan. Sants from across the state were invited to attend the programme.

The sants recounted the religious programmes started by Shivraj government. Most of them made a veiled attack on Computer Baba without taking his name. One of the speakers said that first a gadget called pager came into the market and soon it was replaced by mobile. Then mobile phones existence was threatened by a laptop. ‘Wait, a time will come when laptop too would be out of market,’ said a sant, followed by a long round of applause.

The programme was chaired by president of Gau Samvardhan Board, Swami Akhileshwaranand. Representatives of various ashrams and mutts were present and echoed their views on Shivraj government. They also urged the sants to repeat Shiv Raj for the fourth time. Shivraj in his crisp speech said that he had worked for more than 20 hours a day to serve the state. ‘I can lose my life but never break your trust,’ said Shivraj. He also assured the sant samaj to remain confident on their issues, most of them have been solved, remaining too would be solved, he added.