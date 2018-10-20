Bhopal: On 3 dozen seats, Congress lacks good candidates

Eying rivals of BJP, social activists

Congress may be claiming of forming the government in the state this time but the fact is that it does not have good candidates to field on all 230 seats. With the Congress sitting in opposition for 15 years, there are as many as three dozen seats where it does not have strong candidates. Following wait and watch policy, Congress screening committee has decided to defer the selection of candidates on some seats. The party may wait on these seats till BJP completes its ticket distribution.

After BJP releases its list of candidates, Congress may give ticket to dissidents. Congress is also mulling to give party ticket to people who have made name in social service sector. Ramnivas Rawat, a Congress MLA from Vijaypur, wishes to contest from Sabalgarh seat of Morena district this time. If Rawat is fielded from Sabalgarh, then the party does not have a strong candidate to replace him at Vijaypur.

Since 1990, Congress has not won Zaura seat as it has been represented by BJP and BSP candidates in the assembly all these years. In last assembly polls, Congress’ Banwarilal was given ticket in from this seat but he couldn’t make it. Congress candidate Amar Singh Sakhbar came third on Ambaha seat in last assembly polls. Congress is looking for winnable candidate from this seat.

With Chaudhary Rakesh Singh joining BJP, Congress is left with no strong candidate from Bhind seat. Radheshyam Sharma was given ticket from this seat last time. Now the Congress will have to look for strong candidate. Congress has been testing new candidates from Gwalior south seat. Congress could not win this seat since 1993. Rajendra Bharati lost twice against Narottam Mishra from Datia. Congress has made up its mind to field Bharati from Datia, however, he is considered to be a weak candidate before Mishra.

Congress has no powerful candidate to challenge minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia from Shivpuri seat. The party has to change its candidate every time in Guna. This time too a new face may be introduced. Congress could not win Bina seat since 1993. The reservation on this seat has made things more complicated for the Congress. Congress could not win Sagar since 1990. Sushil Tiwari was given ticket from this seat in the last assembly polls. This time Congress is thinking of fielding a new face from this seat.

Congress MLA from Jatara, Dinesh Ahirwar had joined BJP. It is sure that Ahirwar, who has been shifting loyalties, would not get ticket from any party this time. Fielding a candidate from this seat too has become a problem for Congress. With former minister Manavendra Singh joining BJP, Congress is left no good candidate in Maharajpur. The party is also facing crisis of good candidate in Bandhavgarh and Tendukheda. Congress is eying on dissident of BJP to field its candidate from Tendukheda seat. Vinod Daga in 1998 won from Betul. Since then the seat is in BJP’s kitty. Daga lost from this seat twice. This time, Daga is leading in the race of ticket.

Goverdhan Upahdyaya, a Congress MLA from Sironj, is unlikely to get ticket this time. Selection of candidate has become a challenge before Congress. Bhopal south seat is also in BJP’s kitty since 2003. Congress is making up its mind to field PC Sharma from the seat. Congress is facing the problem of good candidate to field from this seat too. Govindpura, Sehore, Dewas, Burhanpur, Indore-2 and Indore-4 and Ratlam are the constituencies where Congress is not getting candidates who could challenge BJP candidates. Congress fears that lack of good candidates may lead the BJP win these seats.