Bhopal: Officials caught distributing goody bags with Malaiya’s photo

Deputy electoral officer Ravindra Chouksey said that on Sunday an FIR (First Information Report) has been lodged against District Livelihood Mission officials of Damoh including Shailendra Shrivastava among others, after they were found distributing goody bags bearing photo of finance minister Jayant Malaiya on it.

Police raided the office after a complaint from Congress leaders. Police claimed to have seized a vehicle and 1222 bags bearing photos of finance minister Jayant Malaiya, containing women centric products. However, the Congress complainant alleged that two other vehicles engaged in the act were let off.

Collector and district electoral officer of Damoh, J Vijaykumar confirmed the incident. Block Congress president of Damoh, Nitin Mishra lodged a written complaint with the district electoral officer allegeing that officials working in livelihood mission are hand in gloves with Malaiya and were found violating model code of conduct. Mishra claimed that the bags were kept in the office and in the vehicles. While one vehicle was seized, two others were dispatched along with the bags to nearby villages for distribution among women. Mishra also provided photo evidences to the administration. Later these photos went viral on social media platforms.