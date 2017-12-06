Bhopal: ‘Ockhi’ bring rains, pulls down mercury

Bhopal: Light rains infused a fresh chill in the atmosphere in many parts of the state on Tuesday. The temps are likely to fall in the coming days. The weatherman has attributed the rains and the chill to Ockhi cyclone. Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain divisions are likely to experience rain in the next 24 hours.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 26.2 degree Celsius, which was one degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degree Celsius which was 2 degree Celsius above normal.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 22.5 degree Celsius, which was 5 degree Celsius, below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 17.3 degree Celsius which was 5 degree Celsius above normal.

Gwalior recorded maximum temperature of 21.8 degree Celsius, which was 4 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2 degree Celsius which was 5 degree Celsius above normal.

Public Relations Officer meteorological department GD Mishra said, “Because of Ockhi impact, many parts of state including Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain divisions are likely to experience rain in the next 24 hours. The deep depression would continue to move north- eastwards and the system would cross the Indian coast between South Gujarat and adjoining North Maharashtra near Surat”