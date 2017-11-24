Bhopal: Objections on master plan heard at public hearing

Bhopal: Objections to amendments to the Master Plan of Bhopal were heard at the district panchayat office on Thursday. Only 18 persons out of 251 invitees marked their presence in the public hearing held to revise the rules for town and country planning. Besides, out of the 63 members of the master plan hearing committee, only 14 showed up at the meeting.

The proposal of developing marriage gardens in city’s commercial area drew huge flak. Shyam Sunder Goplani, a marriage garden owner, said that the marriage gardens are running in city since 1998 and now new land development rules should not be included in the Master Plan 2005 retrospectively.

The 1995 master plan had ended in 2005 and the new master plan for the city is yet to be drafted. Goplani opposed the proposal of developing marriage gardens in commercial areas and making 10000 sq metres area mandatory for operating it. Operating marriage garden in commercial areas will be a costly affair and it will not be a profitable business, he added. As per the proposed rule, since running of marriage garden is a business so it should be operated in commercial area only. It also mandates that the marriage gardens should be developed in not less than 10000 square feet

Another marriage garden owner, Navleet said that marriage gardens should not be allowed to run in residential areas as it will create a lot of problems for the people in the area. The residents will have to face problems like noise pollution, traffic chaos, garbage dumping if marriage gardens are allowed to operate in these areas.

The new master plan is yet to be chalked out and there are reports that the authorities might amend the existing 2005 master plan and add some new rules, he added. Mayor Alok Sharma and BDA chairman Om Yadav, who were also present in the meeting said that the objections will be considered.