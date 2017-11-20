Bhopal: Notification issued; polling, results on Nov 27
Bhopal: The higher education department has issued the student’s union election notification for the private and B.Ed colleges and its schedule. The process for holding elections in 739 private and 400 B.Ed colleges of the state will begin from Monday. The polling will be conducted on November 27 and results will be declared later on the day. Earlier in the month of October the students’ body elections were held in government and government aided colleges. The NSUI had filed a petition in High Court and had demanded elections in the private colleges of the state.
The HC had instructed the higher education department to conduct elections in private colleges and following the direction, the department went ahead with the declaring polls. On Monday, the notification will be issued in colleges and names of the convenor, who will constitute the union, will be declared. On Tuesday, the lists of voters will be prepared and next day declaration of the same will be made. On Thursday the claims and objections will be called. On November 24 – Friday- the revised voter list will be published.
On November 25, the contestants will file their nomination from 10 am to 11 am. Thereafter the nomination forms will be checked and post noon, the first list of valid candidates will be published. From 12.30 pm to 1 pm the claims and objections will be called and after 2 pm the revised second list of the candidates will be published. The candidates will have time till 2.30 pm to withdraw their nominations. Thereafter, the last list of valid candidates will be published. In classes where none of the candidates have filed the nominations, the convenor will announce the names of the candidates on the basis of merit.
Preparation of polling stations to elect the class representative, the polling booth will be set up post 3.30 pm. November 26, the candidates will launch their election campaign which they will have to complete by 5 pm. The polling will start on November 27 at 8 am and will conclude by 10. The counting of the votes will take place from 10 to 10.30 am and thereafter the results will be declared. By noon, the list of winners will be declared and these elected members will then elect other office bearers including vice president, secretary, joint secretary and others.
From 12 noon to 1 pm the nominations for other posts like president, vice president secretary and others will be submitted. Subsequently, the nominations forms will be checked, claims and objections will be called and the candidate will have chance to withdraw their nomination forms. The polling will be conducted for the posts, and by 4.30 pm, the results will be declared. Swearing ceremony will be conducted thereafter.