Bhopal: Non-teaching duties affect teaching up to 52%: Study

Bhopal: Engaging teachers in non-teaching duties affect teaching upto 52 percent. This has been revealed in the study undertaken by Child Rights Observatory Madhya Pradesh (MPCRO) and UNICEF. MPCRO and UNICEF had conducted joint study in 100 schools of 14 districts in 2016.

MPCRO head Nirmla Buch told mediapersons on Wednesday that state government often engages teachers in non-teaching work like preparing Adhar card, Samgra ID, voter card, and Sarv Siksha Abhiyan surveys.

“This deprives children of quality education,” she said. Most schools lack proper sitting space, playgrounds, electricity and drinking water. In some schools, classes are run without teachers while some schools have surplus teachers. “It’s not a question of funds, it’s a question of political will because the students are the voters of the political parties,” she said.

State UNICEF chief Michael Juma said, “Education is a fundamental right of every child, which can only be achieved if we ensure inclusive and quality education for all children. Obtaining a quality education is the foundation to improve people’s lives and sustainable development.”

He said quality training of teachers is central to providing quality education, improving students’ performance and achieving universal education goals. Juma said it is also necessary for continuous professional growth of teachers, maintenance of professional standards and evaluation of teachers. “I hope that the key findings of this report will provide an empirical basis for educational policy and practice in MP,” he said.