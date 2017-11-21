Bhopal: No Padmavati in MP: CM

Bhopal: Amid the nation-wide clamour prevailing against Hindi film Padmavati, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced a ban on screening of the film in the state. He made the announcement while addressing members of the Rajput community at his residence. The film is yet to be released and no representative of the government has seen the film or is privy to its screenplay. It was decided at the meeting of the BJP legislature party on Friday that a delegation of Rajput community would meet the chief minister and demand ban on the film. All the Rajputs who assembled at the CM House were BJP leaders or MLAs.

Chouhan said that the film distorts history and its screening would not be allowed in the state. He said that the state government would institute an award in the name of Padmavati, which will be given to a woman who does exemplary work in “protecting the honour of women”. He said that a memorial would be built in honour of Padmavati in the state to make the people aware of her ‘tale of valour’. Chouhan said that Maharana Pratap Award for bravery would also be instituted by the state government. Chouhan said that the story of the valour and the self-respect of Kshatriyas is etched on every stone in the country.

State BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, who too reached the CM House along with the delegation of the Rajput community, hurled expletives at film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali from the dais. He said that Padmavati is Rashtramata and Bhansali is a despicable worm. “He is a madcap and driven by his lust for money, he has tinkered with the history related to Rashtramata,” Chouhan remarked.

Nandkumar said that Rani Padmavati is revered not only by Kshatriyas but by entire country. Nandkumar said that Padmavati, who had performed ‘Jauhar’ along with 10,000 other women, was a source of inspiration, an icon for Indian women.

How can an unreleased film be banned, LoP wants to know

Reacting to chief minister announcing a ban on film Padmavati, leader of opposition in state assembly Ajay Singh asked how an unreleased film can be banned. He said that the ban was meaningless. According to Singh, the BJP has no love for Rajput community and the party is creating a nation-wide ruckus on the issue with an eye on Gujarat assembly polls.