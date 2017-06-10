Bhopal: No option but to protest, says agitating farmer

Bhopal: Farmers had called a protest at Fanda village on Friday against the killing of their counterparts in police firing in Mandsaur district. Fanda is one of the ‘Adarsh’ villages, which was adopted by now Manipur governor Najma Heptullah. After the protests were declared by the farmers, the police on Thursday late night had made some arrests of farmers who had planned to be present during the protests on Friday. The arrests were made under Section 151 of CrPC.

Despite the arrests, some farmers succeeded in evading the police and went hidden. During the protests one of the trucks coming from Pune was torched near toll plaza close to Fanda. The driver of the truck had parked the vehicle near the plaza after being warned about the protests. “Following the violent protests, we had parked the truck near the toll-plaza and were sitting at a roadside dhaba at around 12.30 pm.

After sometime we saw some 15- 20 youths coming near the truck raising slogans. Within no time they torched it using some inflammable liquid and then headed towards other vehicles parked there but where chased away by the police. By the time we went to the truck, the goods laden on it were completely destroyed,” said driver of the truck, Manoj Kumar. One of the protesting farmers present during the occasion who identified himself as Ramlal justified the protests and said farmers had no other choice than coming out in protest against the government.

“From seeds to fertilisers, everything is costly, which is making it really difficult for us. Apart, farmers are not getting proper rate for their produce for every crop including wheat, lentils, onion, Bengal gram and others. We had to protest against this injustice,” added Ramlal. On many occasions the police present at the spot to tackle the protestors, beat up alleged protestors by barging inside their houses. In one such case, about six policemen entered the house of an elderly couple and beat them up by accusing them of sheltering the agitators in their house.

The police later took the elderly woman Kamla Bai to a nearby police station. IG (intelligence), Makrand Deuskar on Friday evening, briefed the media about the total arrests and damage done so far in the state in the ongoing protests. “So far total 231 cases have been registered comprising maximum 109 cases in Dewas district followed by Madsaur with 28 cases, Ujjain with 20 cases, Dhar with 19 cases and other cases in Ratlam, Badwani and Rajgarh.

In the registered cases, so far 159 people have been registered from Bhopal, Dewas, Dhar and Mandsaur combined while figures from other affected districts are yet to come. In the ongoing protests, 108 policemen have been injured while three police stations have been torched. Twenty-seven administrative vehicles and 191 private vehicles have been damaged by the agitators,” said Deuskar.