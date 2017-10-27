Bhopal: No MSP for produce fuels farmers’ anger; traders force sale at low rate

Bhopal: The resentment among the farmers is growing by the day in the state. The intensity of anger and frustration is almost as high as it was in June this year, when the state had witnessed a violent and aggressive peasants’ protest.

Barring sesame, farmers are not getting MSP for any of the eight crops included in the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana. It is no consolation for the growers that the government would reimburse the difference between the MSP and the market price to them at a future date.

Anger was in the air in most of the Mandis of the state on Thursday. The Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana – launched from October 16 – was meant for the benefit of the farmers; but it seems to be hurting them. The launch of the scheme has pulled down the prices of many crops.

The traders are trying to persuade the farmers to sell their produce at as low a rate as possible and are telling them that they can always claim the difference from the government.

The MSP of Urad is Rs 5,400 per quintal. All over the country, the market price of Urad is Rs 3,300 – Rs 3,600 per quintal. But in Madhya Pradesh, it is available for Rs 2,200 to Rs 2400 per quintal.

The MSP of maize is Rs 1425 per quintal. But no trader is willing to purchase it for anything higher than Rs 1000. The government has fixed Rs 5,450 as the minimum price for Tuar. But in the Mandis of the state, the farmers are not getting more than Rs 2,600 per quintal. The MSP of Moong is Rs 5,575 per quintal but the traders are buying it for Rs 3,800 per quintal. The support price of Soyabean is Rs 3,050 per quintal but farmers are getting only Rs 2,500 per quintal for it. The corresponding figures for groundnut are Rs 4, 450 and Rs 3,400 per quintal. Sesame is the only exception. It is selling for Rs 5,800 per quintal, higher than the MSP of Rs 5,300.

Bhopal, Ujjain, Raisen, Harda and several other Mandis witnessed massive ruckus on Thursday. Incensed by the low rates, the farmers mounted strong protests, forcing the closure of Mandis at some places.

Farmer leader Shivkumar Sharma ‘Kakkaji’ said that Bhavantar Yojana has triggered huge unrest among the peasantry in the state. He said that taking advantage of the provisions of the scheme, the traders, in cahoots with Mandi officials, are forcing the farmers to sell their produce at absurdly low rates. Kakkaji said that under the scheme, a cap has been put on the quantity of produce that can be purchased and that is also creating problems for the farmers.

Bisen to traders: Fall in line or face music

Agriculture minister Gaurishankar Bisen said that the traders should give proper and adequate prices of their produce to the farmers. He said that the government is presently only issuing warnings to the traders. If they do not fall in line, action will be taken against them. He said that the loopholes in the scheme are being plugged and its implementation is being reviewed every day.

Three farmer leaders arrested

Three farmer leaders were arrested from Karond Mandi area on Thursday by Nishatpura police. They were arrested on complaint that they were trying to incite the farmers. Police on reaching the spot detained the trio and sent them to jail after booking them under section 151. The three leaders have been identified as Anil Yadav, Shailesh Yadav and Suresh Patidar, all residents of Bhopal.

Urad cheapest in country

The MSP of Urad is Rs 5,400 per quintal. All over the country, the market price of Urad is Rs 3,300 – Rs 3,600 per quintal. But in Madhya Pradesh, it is available for Rs 2,200 to Rs 2400 per quintal. Bhopal, Ujjain, Raisen, Harda and several other mandis witnessed massive ruckus on Thursday. Angry farmers forced closure of mandis at few places