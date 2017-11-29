Bhopal: No foreign artistes in Tansen Samaroh this year

Gwalior: The Culture Department of the Madhya Pradesh Government has decided not to invite foreign artists for the 5–day-long Tansen Samoroh to be held from December 22. The decision was taken at a meeting of officials of the department held to review the preparations.

The programme will be focussed solely on classical music. For the last two years, foreign artists were invited just to give the entire programme an international look but as they did not get much response, a decision has been taken not to invite them. However, names of Indian artistes to be invited has not been finalised so far.

As far as programme is concerned, there will be nine musical concerts and seven of them will be held at Tansen Samadhi in vicinity of Tomb of Gaus Muhammad. The grand finale will be held at Jhilmil River bank, Behat, which is birthplace of Tansen. Samaroh will conclude at Gujari Mahal. Concert “Gamak” will be held ahead of Tansen Samaroh on December 21. Ghazal singer Anup Jalota will be the chief attraction of “Gamak”.