Bhopal: No fault in being politician’s son, ticket on merit, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has supported the sons of party leaders seeking ticket to contest Assembly elections. Vijayvargiya, in a press conference here on Monday, said there was no fault in being son of politician and the party would consider candidature if the person was capable. Vijayvargiya’s son, Akash Vijayvargiya has also put claim on ticket for the upcoming polls.

Vijayvargiya, on the issue of his contesting elections, said it would be decided by the party. Commenting on the involving former deputy Prime Minister Lalkrishna Advani in the poll campaign, Vijayvargiya said his services would be utilized, if needed. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would conduct rallies across the state after the submission of nomination forms.

Discussion on election tour of BJP national president Amit Shah has also taken place. Commenting on SC-ST Atrocity Act, Vijayvargiya said the government stuck to its stand, as said by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, that prosecution would take place after inquiry.

Got 4000 phone calls for Samriddha MP campaign

Kailash Vijayvargiya said 4000 phone calls were received on the first day of the Samridhha MP campaign launched by the party. He said suggestions are also being received through Whatsapp. Vijayvargiya said it was beyond understanding to see that Congress was complaining about taking suggestions from the people.