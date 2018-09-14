Bhopal: No dengue and malaria inspection being conducted in person; surveyor filling data sheets

Malaria team is only doing paper work in the name of survey of dengue and malaria cases in colonies in the state capital. Noting down mobile numbers of the residents and seeking the status of the air coolers and water containers is what the team engaged in survey is doing so far. They never take the pain to check whether the residents are telling the truth. The teams, in a bid to check vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria are conducting door-to-door survey in the city.

Malaria department and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) jointly constituted malaria teams for conducting inspection in the residential colonies to ensure that there was no breeding ground was available for mosquitoes. They have been asked to make sure that water containers like air coolers, earthen vessels, and other unused pots were emptied. The entire exercise is an eye wash as the surveyors instead of themselves inspecting the coolers or other water bodies in the household are noting down what they are being told by the families.

While visiting the residences, the teams, keeping the set guidelines at bay, are simply asking the family whether air coolers and other unused water containers were emptied. While noting down their reply, they also mention their mobile number in their data sheet. As per the guideline, the teams have to check in person the unused water-filled containers – which are breeding ground for mosquitoes. Last year, many colonies were affected with dengue and malaria and teams while visiting the houses checked water tanks and used to spray oil and chemicals to check spread of vector-borne diseases. Even vacant plots were not spared ten.

Rajendra Arora, a resident of Trilanga, said that the team which visited his house only asked about water coolers and noted down the mobile numbers. They did not go verify it. “Though I have removed all the air coolers after cleaning them, however, the team members should have verified. Previously they used to verify and used to tell the family to open the tanks for the inspection. This time, it is simply an eye-wash and they are fulfilling the formalities,” said Arora.

Deputy Commissioner BMC Harish Gupta said that malaria department and BMC have constituted joint teams. “BMC health workers are accompanying Malaria team in inspection. If teams are not working, we will look into it. In fact, team members have been instructed to follow protocol and guidelines. They have to check water containers like air coolers and water tanks and earthen pots as it is initial stage and it is right time to check the breeding of mosquitoes. We have already explained the guidelines to the team members,” said Gupta.