Bhopal: No crowd at ministers’ bungalows, Mantralaya too wears deserted look

The election code of conduct coming into effect has led to a sort of quietness in the functioning of the government. The crowd, which was normally seen at ministers’ bungalows on Mondays, has vanished. Ministers have surrendered their government vehicles. People at ministers’ bungalows could not be seen as poll code is in force.

The hustle bustle, generally seen at ministers’ bungalows, was not visible. The activities at Mantralaya too witnessed a lull. The officers at Mantralaya completed their pending works. The movement of new files has declined with code of conduct coming into effect. The officers were found disposing old files. The employees making rounds of Mantralaya and other government offices for transfers were not seen. The government employees posted in other districts, who come to state capital, are also not coming. Chances of lull in the headquarters of departments will grow further in the coming time.

A senior officer maintains that works, other than routine, have come to a halt. Government meetings have also become less. Several works, fearing complaint of violation of code of conduct, are put on hold. On the other hand, some ministers have sent files back to their offices from their bungalows. The files which were not approved by the ministers are being put on hold. The files, which were not approved by the ministers, are being put separately.