Bhopal: No ‘Bhavantar’ for farmers selling produce at less than half of MSP

Bhopal: The state government is mulling a major overhaul of its flagship Bhavantar Bhugtan Scheme. The proposed changes would be introduced before the upcoming Rabi season and would come as a big jolt for farmers selling poor quality produce, including gram, masoor and mustard.

The government proposes to introduce a rider in the scheme to place farmers, selling their produce at half or less than half of the MSP, out of its ambit. In the Kharif season, the government had reimbursed the difference between the sale price of the produce and its model price fixed by the agriculture department, no questions asked.

The government has received feedback from the Mandis that the farmers were adding dirt, pebbles and dust to their produce before selling it in the market. This reduced the quality of the produce and thereby its sale price; but increased its weight, thus benefitting the farmers at the cost of the government. Now, only those farmers will get benefit of the scheme who will sell produce of reasonable quality at price which is higher than one-half of the MSP.

Under another proposed change, the period within which the farmers have to present their reimbursement claim is being enhanced from two months to five. The scheme presently provides that if a farmer chooses not to sell his produce and warehouses it, the government would give him subsidy on warehousing charges. This provision is proposed to be deleted. Since the implementation of the scheme, many questions are being raised about its efficacy and viability.

The Congress has been insisting that the scheme is hurting the interest of the farmers. The farmers also had reservations about it. This has prompted the government to go for root-and-branch changes in the scheme. The chief minister has already given his nod to the proposed changes at a meeting. Now the proposal would be placed before the cabinet for its approval.