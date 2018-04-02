Bhopal: Nitish wins laurels for ‘Chandralok’ Bags second position in script writing

Bhopal: Nitish Dubey a young theatre actor, director and writer from the city bagged second position in script writing competition in the country. Organised by Students Union of National School of Drama, the competition was part of the 8th Theatre Olympics. He is awarded with cash prize wroth Rs 50,000 and a certificate for the 17 pages script of a play ‘Chandralok’ on March 31. Total 80 entries came for the competition from across the country and of these three were selected.

The 27-year-old actor told Free Press, “It was unexpected. I was shocked when I got call from a president of the union and said that my script was selected and I have to come to Delhi to receive award. I got know about the competition which motto to encourage the young playwright was on February 21st. At that time I was unwell so I sent the script on last date, March 28th.”

About the script of play ‘Chandralok,’ Dueby said, “It is 17 pages script written in poetic form. It ends out the message of love, peace and brotherhood. I completed the script in 15days. Now, I am planning to stage the play within two months.”

“Of course, all credit goes to my parents and friends. In fact, my parents were more confident than me that my script will be selected. Now, I am quite happy and at same time there is a big responsibility on my shoulder. Now, people have lot of expectation from me. Now, I will work more hard , and try to stand their expectation,” said Dubey who is associated from theatre for past 10 years.

He has performed over 60 plays and as an on stage & back stage artist at different parts of the country. He has played the major roles in plays including Andhayug, Court Martial, Nadi Pyasi Thi, Prem Patanga, Ek Kahani Bastar Ki, Sapanpriya, Khoya Hua Aadmi, Box, Big Bang, Rama,Nepathya Me Shakuntala, Nagar Vadhu, Khala Kamaal Ki, Lost Angle, Sukrat, VeluThampi Dalwa, Manji, Dhuan, Wo Bhooli Dastan, Anarkali, VikramUrvashiyam, Kaid-eHayat, Baba Sheikhchilli , Swapnlok etc. He has been directed 17 plays, and doing voice over for eight years.He is running Karmyogi Creative Group, Bhopal for seven years.