Bhopal: NHM contractual workers wage social media war on state govt

Bhopal: Up in arms against State government for not fulfilling its poll promises, National Health Mission contractual workers have launched war on social media, which may prove dear to government in coming 2018 assembly polls. Ahead of the crucial elections, employees’ unions

have now joined hands to press their demands more vigorously at different fronts. They are now using the social media to target government, which as per them has failed to live up to its promise.

Around 2.50 lakh persons who are working on contractual basis have been demanding ‘Same Work Same Pay’ including regularisation of their services, however the government is still to these requests. The former state president of health contractual workers, Rahul Jain said that in its 2013 manifesto, the BJP had promised to regularise contractual workers if again voted to power. However, the term is about to end but the government has not fulfilled its poll promise, he added.

In the state around 17,000 WhatsApp groups have been created and trending the messages against the government for its failure to fulfil the poll promises, he informed. The messages like ‘I will not vote and not let my inlaws to vote in favour of BJP’, are on high on twitter handle. The twitter handle like Samvida Virodhi Pramukhsachive Swastha’, Samvida Virodhi NHM’, ‘Samvida Virodhi BJP’ and many others are trolling the government Recently after the meeting of Central Election Committee held for Gujarat assembly elections at BJP headquarters New Delhi, the @BJP4India, @AmitShah and @BJP4Gujarat was trolled by the ‘Samvida_Virodhi_BJP’ which became the second highest trending twitter handle of that week.

The working president of NHM contractual, Anoop Patel informed that in the state 2.5 lakh persons are working as contractual workers and if

70,000ASHA workers are added, the figure would go to 3.20 lakh. Hundreds and thousands contractual workers are active on social media, including WhatsApp, Facebook and twitter. Every family has around 5 immediate members, and the number of member in law’s family is also around the same “In this case one contractual worker has the power to affect as many as 10 votes. And in total this comes to around 50 lakh votes in 230 state assembly seats,” he claimed.

It will prove disastrous for government if these 4 lakh families of the contractual workers decide to vote against the government, he added In February, the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, director and joint director of NHM, had held discussions with the representatives of contractual employees’ association and some decision for the benefit of the employees were taken.

It was decided that none of the employees will be terminated and the annual appraisal will be done on work basis. However, the association believes that the department officials might not honour the decisions. In 2016, similar decisions were taken by the government, however all orders remained on the paper and the officials never executed them, Patel informed.