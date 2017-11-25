Bhopal: Nexus between pvt colleges, govt officials stands exposed

Bhopal: With the filing of the charge sheet in multi layered and multi-crore Vyapam scam PMT-2012 case, the CBI has exposed the nexus between the private colleges and the government officials. Private medical colleges in connivance with the officials of the Department of Medical Education (DME) were giving admissions to non-deserving students in the colleges. Huge amount exchanged hands in this process.

The scam in Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam) or Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board broke out in 2013, wherein candidates bribed officials and rigged exams by deploying imposters to write their answer sheets. As per their modus operandi, middlemen followed an engine-bogey system for pairing of candidates to take examination in alleged connivance with certain Vyapam officials. The middlemen would arrange paper solvers for beneficiaries and for this huge among was charged. The bright candidate would act as engine and the other as the bogey.

Since these solver candidates had obtained high ranks in the examination, they easily got seat allocation to these private medical colleges during counselling. These solver candidates did not take actual admission in these colleges. These students were allegedly given monetary payments through middlemen for vacating the seats. The college administration would give false information to DME that these students had taken admission in their college. They instead would fill these seats through management quota charging a hefty amount.

The DME officials on their part did not ever cross-check the information being provided by these private colleges. Importantly these private medical college authorities admitted students of their own choice without following the due procedures. Shockingly, most of the students who were admitted had not even appeared in the PMT exam. When the list was forwarded to the DME, Dr SC Tiwari and joint director MN Shrivastava who was in-charge of the admission process, they approved the admissions. The list was not verified, because some ‘favour’ was given by these medical colleges to the government officials.

Another important aspect in this entire scam has come to fore wherein the private colleges terminated the admission of the ST/ST candidates stating that the government was not paying their fees. Latter to fill their vacant seats, admission were given to non-deserving candidates. Besides, there were anomalies in giving admission through NRI quota as most of the students who got admission were not genuine NRIs. The CBI is still continuing with the investigation and many big names and shocking facts would come to fore in future