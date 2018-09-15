Station house officer (SHO) of Hanumanganj poilce station Chain Singh Raghuvanshi told media that locals in Ghoda Nakhhas found an abandoned newborn child, with deformity on its, wrapped in a piece of cloth on a bench near Shikha lodge, at around 7 am on Friday morning. The police rushed the child to Kamla Nehru hospital where the team of childline and a NGO also reached on receiving information. The child is less than a week old while he has a swollen portion on his face.

Police have found the CCTV footage in which a woman who has covered her face covered is seen carrying a toddler in her arms. However the SHO said that yet to be ascertained if the woman in the footage is related to this case. Police is scanning the CCTV footage from other sources in the area for more clues. On the basis of her interaction with the care givers of the hospital social activist Archana Sahay said that the child is not well and has deformities. She said that the child is on ventilator and should be provided with the best treatment.