Bhopal: New Year revellers flock to MP’s hot spots

Bhopal: Panchmarhi, Hanuvantia, Kanha and Bandhavgarh are the most sought after tourist spots for New Year celebrations in Madhya Pradesh this year.

Hotel booking are an indicator at these MP’s hot spots, known for receiving tourists throughout the year. The hotels of MP Tourism Department Corporation (MPTDC) in these places are fully booked for New Year celebrations. The bookings began from December 22.

MP Tourism Department Corporation general manager (operations) Jaimon Mathew told Free Press that not much has changed if one will compare the number of tourists visiting theses places this year with those who visited last year. “Booking for our hotels in Panchmarhi, Hanuvantia, Kanha and Bandhavgarh started from December 22. The rooms will remain full till January 2. Some of our hotels in the state capital have also been booked,” he said.

According to Mathew, tourists from Maharashtra and Gujarat will flock to Panchmarhi and all the national parks like Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Pench. “Foreign tourists mostly coming from France, Germany and UK visit Orchha and Khajuraho,” he added. The MPTDC also organises sport activities. The bookings for these sports remain open throughout the year.

Mathew said New Year parties comprising special buffet, orchestra, music and dance would be organised in places like Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Panchmarhi, Orchha and Jabalpur. In Bhopal, the party would be organised in Lake View Hotels, Winds & Waves and Palash Residency.

Owner of OM Tours and Travels Girish Kesharwani said that hotel rooms in Panchmarhi and other national parks are booked. “Panchmarhi and all the national parks in the state are favourite spots for revellers,” he said. While the number of hotel rooms in Panchmarhi and Hanuvantiya is 130, the hotels in Kanha have 45 rooms, and there are 38 rooms at Bandhavgarh.

All the hotels rooms in Orchha, Khajurho, Mandu, Maheshwar, Pench, Panna, Tawa, Madhai have been booked.