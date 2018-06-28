Bhopal: New market becomes no-vehicle zone, families residing nearby seek rule relaxation

Bhopal: Declaration of New Market as no-vehicle zone has though brought much required relief to the congested city’s shopping hub; however, the decision has not been appreciated by families living in the market place for the years.

Residents living inside the market will not be allowed to takeout or bring their vehicles inside the market from 8.30 am till late evening. Around 40 families residing in the market have been parking their four and two wheelers at available space near their residences. But now with the new order coming in force from Wednesday, the families are demanding the authorities and the Traders association to relax rule for the residents and allow them to take their vehicles inside the market.

They are demanding the association to give them passes allowing entry of their vehicles throughout the day. However, the association is not ready to allow it citing the order. The new market traders’ association has asked the persons living in the area to come with their Aadhar card and vehicles details to get the entry passes.

Satish Gangrade, president of new market traders’ association said that the 39 families living inside the market will be allowed to take their vehicles inside. However, they will have to take the vehicles outside the market by 08:30 am and then would be allowed to bring their vehicles inside the market late in night only, he added.

The residents are aggrieved as they are not being allowed to take their vehicles inside the market from 08:30 am and late evening as the area remains a no-vehicle zone during these hours. How would it be possible for us to commute in absence of our vehicles, decried one of the person living for years in the new market area. He echoing the voices of fellow residents said that they will not settle on anything less than they being allowed to park their vehicle inside the market.

Gangrade said that the association is in talks with officials of district administration and the municipal corporation to allow the shopkeepers to park their vehicles inside. They are arguing as how would they run their businesses inside the market when they will not be allowed bring their vehicles. They are also demanding the authorities to allot the space inside the multi-level parking.