Bhopal: NET to be held annually; consternation among teaching, PhD aspirants

Bhopal: Though no official notification has been issued, but for all practical purposes, the Centre Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already turned the biannual National Eligibility Test (NET) into an annual exercise. It is creating confusion among NET aspirants. The National Eligibility Test (NET) is a qualifying exam for recruitment of college and university teachers. Last year, the board had proposed that the NET should be made an annual exercise.

The board had approached the HRD ministry, expressing its inability to conduct the exam twice a year due to capacity crunch as it was overburdened with other tests such as the JEE-MAINS and NEET for undergraduate engineering and medical courses respectively. The ministry has not issued any guidelines till now in this regard but the University Grant Commission (UGC) issued notification regarding the exam on its website in the first week of June. According to the notification, the NET would be held in November 2017. It means that now the NET aspirants will take the exam in November instead of July. Earlier, the exam was held in July and December for the grant of junior research fellowship.

The UGC used to conduct the NET exam but for the past few years CBSE is conducting the exam. Earlier, the exam was only meant for those seeking teaching jobs in higher educational institutions but now it has been made compulsory for taking admission to PhD courses in some of the universities, especially the central universities. A large number of students had protested outside the UGC office in April demanding that the uncertainty over the exam be cleared and a notification be issued. Monika Verma, head of department in media research, MCU, Bhopal says, “To date, no notification has been issued by the UGS regarding this. It will be a great loss for the NET aspirants if the exam held once in a year. I think the exam should be biannual. If the board wants, it may introduce pre- and mainsystems like in IIT JEE and in NET exam.”

“It is wrong. It is injustice with NET aspirants. The UGC has already reduced the cut-off for qualifying NET. Earlier, the top 15 per cent were declared qualified. Now, only the top six per cent are. If the CBSE takes the exam only once in a year then the percentage of qualifying students would be reduced by almost 80 per cent,” says Ranjeet Kumar, who is doing PhD in Mass communication from Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha. Similarly, Pankaj Kumar who is pursuing PhD in media studies from Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication Bhopal says, “It means a loss of one year for the students. Till now, the students know that if they do not qualify once, they will get another chance in six months. But now they will have to wait for a year.”