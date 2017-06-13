Bhopal: Naxal criticises Mandsaur killings, promise revenge

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has com under the naxal scanner after the Mandsaur farmer killings. The naxalites on Monday have distributed pamphlets and also raised the banner to take revenge of the killings in Chhattisgarh. The western divisional committee of Maoist have thrown pamphlets on Tumnar road of Bijapur district headquarters. In the pamphlets they have criticised the killing and have asked to launch a movement against the CM.

At another place, on Dwarkapuri-Barda road around 150 kilometres from Kanker district, the naxalites have raised banner and have asked to punished the concern person, who had killed the farmers. The DSP Uneja Khatun of Bijapur and SHO of Kotwali Vikas Baghel seized the pamphlets. In the pamphlets it is stated that to solve the problems of the farmers, ‘long term revolution is the only way’.

It is criticised the killing and it is demanded that the minimum support price should be increased and the loan should be waived off of the farmers. It also demanded that the paddy bonus should be increased to Rs 400 per quintal and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan should resign from the post. In the Kanker district in Pratapura area, a banner was erected in which the Maoist have supported the farmers demand and have stated the Union government as a puppet of capitalists.

They have appealed to punish the people concerned who had killed the farmers and have claimed that the farmers’ land will not be given to industrialists.