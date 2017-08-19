Bhopal: ‘Navy fully prepared to tackle any situation’

Bhopal: Chief of Navy Sunil Lanba said, “Indian Navy is fully prepared to take on any situation in connection with China’s increasing activity with Pakistan.” He was replying to questions from media persons on China which is making heavy investment in Pakistan in pretext of trade. He was chief guest at Raja Bhoj Multi Class Sailing Championship being held at Upper Lake.

China–Pakistan Economic Corridor at Gwadar Port for onward maritime shipment to Africa and West Asia has two purposes— 1. Commercial interest 2. Influence in the region. Inaugurating the sailing event, the chief said he would manage the hi-tech boats and distribute them to all clubs which were training players in water sports in the country.

Sunil Lanba, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, praised the consistent effort of minister for sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia, who, he said, was looking personally to promote sports, especially water sports.” Chairman of the chiefs of staff committee (CoSC), Lanba said, “Water sport is a matter of passion and hard work and players should concentrate on it. It is a matter of pleasure for all that state sports ranking improved significantly with the opening of series of academies.”

I was selfish. Promoted water sports thinking players will get chance in Navy: Scindia

Minister for sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia, who presided over the inaugural function said, “It was my intention to open water sports academy because I thought if children excelled in water sports they will be given chance in Indian Navy. In this matter I was selfish but it was for interest of the state players.” She said, “We prefer to promote village players who have love for water as it is their routine lifestyle and they have proved it whenever they have been given chance. There is not one, there are many who came out with flying colours in water sports.”