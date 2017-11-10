Bhopal: National Science exhibition from today

Bhopal: The 44th Jawaharlal Nehru National Science, Maths and Environment Exhibition for children will be inaugurated by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan at RCVP Nronha administrative academy here on Friday.

The event is being organised in the state after a gap of 28 years. Students across the country – would be displayed their exhibits under six sub-topics related to Science, Technology and Mathematics on the occasion school education minister Vijay Shah told media here on Thursday.

The exhibition is being organised under the joint aegis of NCERT and school education department of Madhya Pradesh. The first exhibition was organised in Jabalpur in the year 1987 and it is after a gap of 28 years that the event will be held in Bhopal, the minister said.

“142 students from 29 states and 9 union territories are going to participate in the seven day exhibition, the students will going to display their thoughts and ideas through their model”, said Shah. Students of five district of Madhya Pradesh including Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Barwani, Betul and Ujjain are also going to display their models, he added.

Stating that that the state government had organised the science exhibition in 2016, the minister said that the government has come up with a coffee table book of the models displayed in the event and it will be unveil by the CM on Friday”. “No matter whether the models are of commercial value or not and if anyone want to set up an industry, the government of MP will invest in it,” Shah informed.

Representative from NCERT, professor Dinesh Kumar, informed that the students are preparing various models with innovative ideas. “Till date one model has obtained patent, now we will apply to get patents for other models as well,” he added.

Along with the other office bearers the school education principal secretary Dipti Gour Mukherjee was also present at the press briefing.