Bhopal: Narsingpur sarpanch, 150 supporters join Congress

While interacting with media in programme in which Narsingpur Sarpanch Mauna Kaurav with 150 supporters joined Congress, PCC chief Kamal Nath said that saffron colour is not the copyright of any particular political party. Congress leader Suresh Pachauri and Youth Congress president Kunal Chaudhary were present on this occasion.

Nath further said, “It is good that BJP mis-governance has been exposed.” Addressing Mauna Kaurav, Nath said, “You are not only joining Congress but you are embracing a culture where one is taught to connect with others. It is true that in India where various dialects and languages exists -we respect all the religions and Congress promotes the same thing.”

Nath said, “Many Congress leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Abdul Kalam Azad, Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru among many others who went to jail for independence. But those who are preaching about nationalism and patriotism should clarify how many leaders of their organization went to jail for Independence or how many are freedom fighters have come out of the folds of their organisation? “

He addes, “BJP has turned MP into a state which is no-1 in rape, unemployment, and farmer suicides.”

He claimed, “Section 40 is imposed on sarpanch and if they join BJP then it is lifted. They are waiting for model code of conduct. Almost all the sarpanch and panch will join congress.” Kaurav said, “Corruption is deeply rooted in MP. It is enough now. Next time, Congress will come to power. BJP misused panch-sarpanch. BJP had come to power on basis of Ram Mandir, but now they are only decorating BJP office.”

IMP Verma, 200 supporters join Congress

Ex-MLA and Samajwadi leader IMP Verma with 200 supporters joined Congress in presence of PCC chief Kamal Nath.