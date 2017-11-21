Bhopal: Names of eligible families dropped from BPL list

Sehore: Under pressure to purge the BPL list of non-deserving families, the local administration struck off the names of many deserving families from the list without conducting any verification. The exercise was completed sitting in the office. As a result, when these people reached the PDS shops to get their monthly ration, they were turned back saying that they were no longer poor.

The SDMs and Tehsildars removed 7,168 names from the BPL list in the district. In Sehore block alone, more than 4,000 names were deleted. And they included differently-abled, landless, old and destitute persons falling under 24 categories of persons entitled to draw BPL benefits. On the other hand, those who were undeserving continued to figure on the list. Now, those who have lost their BPL status would have to pass through a long process before they can get PDS ration.

Procedure for re-inclusion

– Apply to tehsildar in rural areas, SDMs in urban areas.

– If application approved, name would be added on Food Security Act portal

– Get BPL card made

– Get BPL card verified from district food officer and municipality

– Get samagra ID, Aadhar number, mobile number, bank account mapped.

– After feeding all these details, entitlement slip would be generated from the directorate of food and civil supplies

– Download the slip.

– Get it verified from the district food officer and authorised municipal officer

The names were deleted after due verification. About 200 names have been re-included. Survey teams are moving in the wards for verifying facts –Rajkumar Khatri, SDM.