Bhopal: MVM admin, ABVP activists lock horn over ‘Bharat Mata Ki Aarti’

Bhopal: Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalay is all set to witness a high voltage drama if ABVP activists go ahead with their ‘Bharat Mata Ki Aarti’ celebration on college campus on Tuesday.

The college administration has warned the right-wing outfit of strict action and also informed the police about their plans, however, this has not deterred the activists as they are proceeding with the preparations.

ABVP activist Jashwant Yadav, a first-year-student, has put up a note on the college’s notice board informing about Bharat Mata Ki Aarti celebration on the campus on March 20. The members of Bhagat Singh Kranti Dal, who have won three posts out of four in the student union elections last year have reacted sharply over the ABVP’s going ahead with the programme.

Supporting the programme, Jashwant’s elder brother, Ajay Singh Yadav said that nobody should have any problem with the programme. The principal has given the permission to hold ‘Tilak’ Smaroh on the campus, claimed Yadav.

However, the BKD has accused the right wing activists to have pressurised the college administration. The ABVP members are troubling the elected members and pressurizing college administration. Their activities have affected developmental and academic work in the college, said BKD member.

Due to their pressure, the college administration cancelled our application to allot auditorium for a function to pay tribute to Saheed-e- Azam Bhagat Singh on his death anniversary on March 23, said the BKD group. The ABVP wanted to hold a similar programme at the same venue, but they too were denied permission.

Going against the norms, the ABVP has now scheduled a ‘religious programme’ to be held on the campus on March 20, added members of BKD. Principal and faculty have warned the ABVP activists Jashwant and others against holding the programme, informed president Harshita Giri.

When Free Press contacted the ABVP’s single elected member to the post of General Secretary Parul Rawat, she refused to have any information about the programme. “I don’t know anything whether holding of any religious programme on the campus is against the laws and even I don’t know all the members of the ABVP here, I have no idea who put the notice of holding such programme on the campus,” she added.