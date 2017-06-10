Bhopal: MSP purchase announcement sends pulse prices soaring in city

Bhopal: After onions, the government has decided to purchase pulses, including moong, tuar and urad, at Minimum Support Price (MSP) as the market prices have slumped. But after the announcement of the decision, the prices of pulses have gone up by almost 10 per cent in the city. The market price of moong dal had gone down to Rs 5,050 per quintal and the government has decided to purchase it at Rs 5,225 per quintal.

Similarly, the market price of tuar dal had decreased to Rs 4,036 per quintal which was much less than its procurement price. Before that, the government decided to purchase onions till June 30 through 48 centres in 22 districts across the state. Mukesh Mundra, owner of Prahladdas Manoj Kumar, a wholesale cereals shop at Hanumanganj in Old City said, “After the government announced purchase on MSP, the prices of pulses have increased by Rs 300 to 500 per quintal in the market. It is good for farmers but it will impact consumers of humble means.”

“If the government purchases pulses on MSP then the price may go up by up to Rs 400 per quintal. I think it is a good decision and it will help farmers whose condition is very pitiable,” said Bhojraj, owner of Ritu Traders, Hanumanganj. Similarly, Motiram Wadhwani, president of MP Dal Vyapari Association and owner of Nandlal Prataprai Grain Merchant Pvt Ltd Hanuman Nagar said, “The fact is that the decision has not been implemented.

If the government does so then also the problem of farmers will not be solved. Mere announcement is futile. It is implementation that matters.” He said throwing vegetables and milk on roads was not correct. This way, farmers were causing loss to themselves. The main culprit was that bureaucrat who made schemes sitting in his office.

“The prices may go up by 5-10 per cent. But the pulse procurement will benefit farmers only when it is done at a large scale. I mean if the government purchases the produce of 60 of every 100 farmer, then it will do some good to them,” said Vijay Rathore of Mahendra Trading Company, Jumerati adding, “I think the prices of pulses should be increased. Last year the rate of mung, tuar and urad was Rs 80- 200 per kg but now it is Rs 40 to 80.”