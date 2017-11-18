Bhopal: MP’s big switch: From big industries to small scale

Bhopal: Shifting gears, the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that government have decided to bank on MSMEs instead of focusing on big industries to industrialise the state. Unveiling new MSME policy for Madhya Pradesh here on Friday, quoting legendary poet Rahim’s doha (couplet), the CM said “Jahaan kaam aave sui, kahaa kare talwari (Where you need a needle, a sword will be useless).”

“Earlier, we had organised Global Investors Summits (GIS) to attract big industries in the state; but now we have realised that it is better and more productive to focus on micro, small and medium enterprises,” the CM said addressing the ‘MSEM and Entrepreneurship Convention’ held to launch the new MSME policy. Stating that agriculture continues to be top on priority list, Chouhan said that it alone is not enough for the growth of the state and its people and so, the state government has decided to focus on MSMEs.

“It is just over one year since we created a department for it and now, there is a full-fledged ministry in the state,” said Chouhan. He claimed that in just fifteen months, the state government has provided employment to nearly 5.44 lakh youths and now, the target is to generate jobs for 7.5 lakh youths more.

Assuring full support to entrepreneurs, the CM said, “In order to promote MSMEs, the government under the new MSEM policy will provide grant up to 40 per cent of the project cost and even allot small size plots to the entrepreneurs.” Speaking about the new policy the CM informed that subsidised electricity up to 150 HP will be provided to power looms and steps will also be taken to upgrade their existing technology. Financial assistance of maximum Rs 2 crore will be provided to multistorey corporate premises, he added.

The CM further informed that MSME development board will be constituted at all district headquarter and there will be comprehensive single window system to address all related issues. Five departments will have permanent members in the board. Under the new policy, integrated package will be granted to help sick units restart their operations, while pollution control board rules will be further simplified for setting up new units. Incubation centre will also be established in all the smart cities, states the new MSME policy.