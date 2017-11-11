Bhopal: MPHC orders seizure of NRI quota documents

Bhopal: The Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered the Director of Medical Education (DME) to seize the documents pertaining to NRI quota and to present them at court within 10 days. Bhopal-based social activist Vinayak Parihar and aggrieved students from across MP had filed the petition in court alleging huge irregularities in admissions of NRI students in private medical colleges.

The HC’s division bench comprising Justice R S Jha and Justice Nandita Dubey stated in their order that universities and Medical Council of India are empowered to take necessary action against private colleges if they create hurdles or refuse to cooperate with authorities for collecting records.

According to Parihar, court has pointed out that DME had forwarded the list of candidates in accordance with merit to private colleges about students who could have been considered for grant of admission in the mop up round. But the private colleges fabricated the merit list and the students who had scored less or were ineligible were granted admission. It is also alleged that as many as 94 seats which were blocked in the left out round for the counselling were vacated in a pre-planned manner for making them available for admission to private medical colleges in the mop up round.

The DME is directed to immediately seize and take into custody the entire record relating to admissions made by all of the private colleges in the mop up round as well as the admissions made under NRI quota.