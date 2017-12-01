Bhopal: MP stays rape state of the country

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has kept its notoriety as the ‘rape state’ of the country intact. Around 4,882 cases of rape were reported in the state in 2016, followed by UP with 4,816 cases and Maharashtra with 4,189 cases.

This was revealed by the National Crime Records Bureau statistics released on Thursday. As per ‘Crime in India 2016- Statistics’, MP reported 9,599 cases of sexual assault against women and minors. Across the nation, 36,022 cases were reported under the POCSO Act, with MP being third highest contributor with 4,717 cases.

According to reports, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 9.5% of total IPC crime reported in the country followed by Madhya Pradesh (8.9%), Maharashtra (8.8%) and Kerala (8.7%). Delhi accounted for highest crime rate 974.9 under IPC crimes followed by Kerala 727.6 and Madhya Pradesh 337.9 against national average of 233.6.

During 2016, IPC crimes reported charge sheeting rate of 72.9% and conviction rate of 46.8% in the country. Cases under Crime Against Women reported an increase of 2.9 percent in 2016 over 2015.

Majority of cases under crime against women were reported under ‘Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives’ category (32.6%) followed by ‘Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’ (25%). In Crime against women, Delhi reported highest crime rate of 160.4 in comparison to national average rate of 55.2. Rape cases reported 12.4% increase from 34,651 cases in 2015 to 38,947 cases in 2016.

Total 84,746 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty were reported in 2016. Maharashtra reported highest 11,396 cases, followed by UP with 11,335 cases and MP with 8,717 cases.

Madhya Pradesh also headed the list of states for atrocities, crime against Scheduled Tribes with 1,823 cases (27.8%), followed by Rajasthan (18.2%) with 1,195 cases and Odisha (10.4%) with 681 cases during 2016.

A total of 53,929 cases were registered under the Arms Act, 1959 in which 56,516 weapons including 37,116 firearms were seized. A total of 1,06,900 ammunition was seized during 2016. Uttar Pradesh reported maximum weapon seizure (27,189) followed by Madhya Pradesh (8,019) and Rajasthan (5,757).