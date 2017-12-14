Bhopal: MP stands 2nd in crime committed by juveniles

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh stands 2nd in crimes committed by juveniles in year 2016, says National Crime Record Bureau report. The state which retained the shameful tag of India’s ‘rape capital’ also leads in minor committing the heinous act. With 442 cases, the state ranks first in minor committing rapes, Maharashtra follows with 258 cases, says the report.

As many as 7369 crime incidents involving minors were reported from the state, which makes 20.6 per cent of the national data. In all 8464 juveniles were apprehended during this period in cases as serious as murder, attempt to murder, rape and even kidnapping. Across the state, minors were involved in killing of 113 people, while 120 cases of attempt to murder were registered against them.

When it comes to crime against women, juveniles in the state are no less than their adult counterparts. These young criminals were involved in raping 413 women, while they were the part of 29 gang rapes committed in the state during this period, says the NCRB data.

Around 483 incidents were reported where children and teenagers were involved in cases related to outraging the modesty of woman. In the year 2016, 243 juveniles were booked for assaulting women, 164 for sexual harassment and six for intending to disrobe women. As per the report, cases against 68 minors were registered for stalking, 12 were booked for insulting woman’s modesty and two for voyeurism.

NCRB data says that juveniles were involved 397 kidnaping cases, while they compelled 244 women into marriage after abducting them. In the state, 38 minors were booked under Arms Act and 55 under Excise Act. The report said that 31 minors are into gambling activities and three were found taking narcotic drugs.