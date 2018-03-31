Bhopal: MP raises retirement age for govt staff to 62 yrs

Bhopal: In election year, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is on a dole offering spree. On Friday, it was the turn of government employees. He announced announced raising the retirement age of state government employees to 62 years from the current 60 years.

He made the announcement while talking to reporters in the state capital. The decision will be effective from Saturday and will benefit more than 4 lakh officers and employees. The announcement will come as a major boost of employees who were about to retire on March 31.

Chief secretary BP Singh has been asked to release the order in this regard immediately. Chouhan said that the decision was taken in the wake of ‘reservation in promotion’ issue which is pending before the Supreme Court. Stating that he understands the agony of being denied promotion, the CM said that the state would implement Supreme Court’s order in this regard. Promotions have been stalled for the last two years owing to the quota in promotion issue.

Realising that the resentment could have a negative impact on election prospects of the party, the state government decided to raise retirement age. Ahead of 2013 assembly elections, the Chhattisgarh government too have raised the retirement age to 62 years.

Due to a ban on direct recruitment, the government had been extending term of contractual employees to overcome shortage caused by retirement of employees. Chouhan has also announced pay scale to panchayat secretary and regularisation of Adhyapaks. Chouhan also assured contractual employees and Aanganwadi workers of the benefits.

Several professions already have retirement more than 60

The retirement age of several cadres is already more than 60 years. While teachers retire at 62, doctors at 65, nurses at 62 while class IV employees retire at 62 years.