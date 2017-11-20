Bhopal: ‘MP lacks atmosphere, lack of infrastructure, grooming facilities’

Bhopal: City models are overjoyed after Manushi Chhillar brought home Miss World. They told Free Press that it was an occasion to celebrate as the ‘crown’ has come after 17 years. They felt as if they themselves have won it. But they lamented that Madhya Pradesh or even the State capital lacks training facilities to groom and horn the skills of the girls who want to participate in beauty pageants like Miss World. Here is an excerpt of what they told to FP.

Aadya Shrivastava, finalist of Femina Miss India 2017

It is great occasion for us. I am very happy for Manushi. She is a very good friend of mine. We got selected for grand finale of Femina Miss India 2017 from North Zone and stayed together till one month in Mumbai. She is a very good human being. If you are deserving, the scope in the field is good especially in modelling and acting. The training facilities in MP are very poor and low. There is no a professional pillar as well as atmosphere for preparing for such contests. I hail from Sahdol, a small city in MP but since childhood I am interested in it. So, I took training from Mumbai. My parents are very supportive and it is same with Manushi.”

Vidushi M K Patel, Femina Miss India-2016

It is very good news for us. I hope, it will help to change the mindset of people. Now, people will start thinking to make career in the field. No doubt, there is lot of talent in the city, but they are not aware. Also, there are no proper training facilities for such contests. It is not possible to do preparation for the contest by staying in the city. So, we will have to go outside. I took training in Mumbai.

Shaan Suhas Kumar, Miss Earth 2017

There is lot of things which we require for qualifying such as international contest. For this, we need good gym and diet trainer, designer, photographer and many more things. There is no such infrastructure available in MP. Media exposure is also important which is very poor in city. I have to do struggle a lot. I took training in Pune.

Pooja Bimrah, Miss Supermodel World 2017

Bhopal is very beautiful city but unfortunately there is no exposure here for such contest in comparison to Delhi and Mumbai. We are planning to open a finishing school in which we will provide over all personality development including grooming, communication skills for those who wants to make career in the field. After winning the crown, there is lot of scope in modelling as well as Bollywood.”