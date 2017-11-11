Bhopal: MP following Kabir’s teachings of inclusive development, says Kovind

Bhopal: President Ram Nath Kovind lavished praises on state government for making endeavours for inclusive development in line with saint Kabir’s teachings and creating equal opportunities for suppressed and poor. The Prez, who arrived in the state capital on Friday on his maiden two-day visit to the state after assuming office, was addressing Sadguru Kabir Mahotsav at Lal Parade Ground here.

Lauding the state govt for instituting ‘Rashtriya Kabir Samman’, the President said that the “Award serves as an encouragement to authors who pursue the philosophical tradition of Sant Kabir.” He also conferred awards on 3 prominent writers and poets at the event. “Sadhguru Kabir was not only a great spiritual leader, but also a social reformer. He fought against social evils and made efforts to eradicate them. The path of equality and harmony shown by Saint Kabir continues to inspire society,” said the President. On the occasion, he also made a special mention of Ladli Laxmi Yojana while observing that the scheme has presented an ideal before the country to emulate.

The President later appreciated CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the latter’s genuine concern towards the people of the state. The Prez was also presented with the first copy of the book ‘Madhya Pradesh Mein Kabir’. Meanwhile, Chouhan in his address announced setting up of ‘Kabir Chair’ at two universities in the state. He also declared to incorporate important places related to Sant Kabir under Mukhyamantri Teerth-Darshan Yojna. Funds will be released for the ashrams situated in the state and the Bandhavgarh ashram, where Sant Kabir had stayed for a long time, will be upgraded, said the CM. Later in the day, he paid tributes to Rani Jhalkaribai at her statue at Guru Tegh Bahadur Complex.