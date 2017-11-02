Bhopal: MP cops find it hard to fit the bill

Bhopal: The new guidelines laid by union government to select police officials for President’s Police Medal, Distinguished Service Medal, Police Medal appear too tough to follow. The guidelines refer to SHAPE in which police officials who are physical fit, psychologically sound, and have good eye sight, hearing and physical capacities will be eligible to get the medal.

Besides, the officials will have to get certificate from government hospital stating that they don’t suffer from hypertension, ischemic heart disease, diabetes, chronic cough, asthma, mental instability, giddiness, chest pain, AIDS and TB. “It is very hard to find such an official in MP police who can be fit under the criteria set by union government,” a senior police official said wishing anonymity. He said long working hours, irregular, unhealthy diet cause obesity among police personnel.

About 17 awards are reserved for three medals for Madhya Pradesh police officials. They will get these medals on Independence Day next year. But a large number of police personnel lack the required physical stamina. Over weight and obesity are major hurdles in obtaining the medals though police personnel will have 10 weeks time to get in shape.

As per guidelines, if the body weight is more than 10 percent but less than 20 percent over and above the ideal weight expected for the height and age, the official may not get the medal. If a cop is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has crossed 48 years of age, he should weigh 72.5 kilograms. A female official who has crossed 45 years of age and has height of 5 feet 3 inches should weigh 54 kilograms.

The officials between 45 to 57 years of age will be required to cover distance of 1.75 kilometres in 12 minutes to qualify for the award. For the female official, the distance is 1.6 kilometres.