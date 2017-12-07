Bhopal: MP accounts for highest number of crime against ST

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh which has again earned the dubious distinction of being the ‘rape state’ of the country has also registered maximum crime committed against the Schedule Tribe population. Of the total crimes recorded in the state, 27 per cent were committed against members of ST community in the year 2016 as per the National Crime Record Bureau report released recently. As per census 2011, State houses 1.53 crore ST persons, which is almost 21.1% of the state population. NCRB data has revealed that 1823 cases were filed by ST community members during 2016, which include 41 cases of murder and 24 of attempt to murder.

In cases related to crime against women, 399 incidents were reported where attempts were made to outrage the modesty of women. In the year, 377 women were raped, 191 assaulted and as many as 173 had to face sexual harassment. The state has recorded 77 cases of women kidnapping, while 21 were abducted for marriages. Around 23 incidents of rioting

were reported during this period.

Cases against SC/ST to come down: Mena

AIG Amritlal Mena said that the state government is running a campaign to sensitize people and infuse harmony among people of all classes and creed. “Many disputes are occurring over petty issues, people are being asked to maintain harmony,” he said.

The government now empowered the police station in-charge to investigate the cases of atrocities committed against the members of Schedule Tribe and Schedule Caste, informed Mena. “This will help to check cases committed against SC/ST people”, AIG added.

Madhya Pradesh will be second state after Bihar where the TI rank officer will have power to investigate cases filed under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Earlier, only CSP, SDOP and DSP rank officers were eligible to conduct investigations in cases under the Act.

Elaborating further, the officer informed that TIs will probe into cases under the sections, which entails imprisonment term less than 10 years. The cases related to kidnapping, obscene acts and songs, hurting, wrongful restraint, demanding sexual favour and many others will come under their preview.

The other sections in which the crime imprisonment is more than 10 years will be investigated by the CSP, SDOP or DSP rank officers, the IPC sections related to rape, murder, attempt to murder will be investigate by these officers.

MP 4th in crime against SC persons

The state ranks 7th in Schedule Caste (SC) population, and 4Th in crime against them in the country. In all 4992 crimes were committed against SC people in the state, Uttar Pradesh tops the list. However, in heinous crime chart, which includes murder, attempt to murder and grievous hurt; cases of crime against women like assault to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, rape, Madhya Pradesh follows UP.Madhya Pradesh seconds second in cases of arson, other crime under IPC and atrocities under SC/ST Act

439 SC women were sexually assaulted, while 62 cases of kidnapping were reported. Eighteen women were compelled for marriage.