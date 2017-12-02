Bhopal: Most honour killings in India: NCRB

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has topped the list of honour killings in the country. In MP, 18 people were murdered in the name of honour killing, which is highest in the nation.

This is what National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) has stated in its report ‘Crime in India – 2016 Statistics’, which was released in New Delhi on Thursday. As per report, about 10 people were killed by assailants in MP who were under the spell of lunatic frenzy. This is second highest in the nation.

According to report, the maximum numbers of cases under offences affecting human body were reported in Uttar Pradesh, which was 11.2 percent. It was followed by Madhya Pradesh at 9.2 percent and Maharashtra at 8.9 percent in 2016. The state wise comparison revealed that the maximum number of cases under crime against senior citizens were reported in Maharashtra (4,694 cases) followed by MP (3,877) and Tamil Nadu (2,895).

As for missing persons, a total of 5,49,008 persons including 2,34,334 males and 3,14,674 females were reported missing in 2016 of which maximum number of people missing were reported from Maharashtra (94,919 persons: 49,338 females and 45,581 males) followed by West Bengal (85,855 persons: 53,654 females and 32,201 males) and Madhya Pradesh (59,660 persons: 39,375 females and 20,285 males).

The state stands third in number of missing children cases. A total of 1,11,569 children including (41,175 males and 70,394 females) were reported missing in which maximum number of children missing were reported from West Bengal (16,881 children: 4,595 males and 12,286 females) followed by Delhi UT (14,661 children: 6,125 males and 8,536 females) and Madhya Pradesh (12,068 children: 3,446 males and 8,622 females).

Similarly, MP has scored second position in IPC crimes. For the trespassing and burglary, the state is heaven for the miscreants as it registered second highest number of cases (10,806 cases) against topper UP which has registered 14,834 cases. For the gamblers, the state is like a paradise. The state is a topper with 24,299 cases followed by Maharashtra (22,991 cases).

More than half of the cases related to Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1974, as amended in 1988, were registered in MP. A total of 11 cases were registered nationwide. In MP, six cases were registered. Indore, which is among 19 metro cities in the country, ranks 5th in crime list.