Bhopal: Most agri products being sold at lower-than-MSP prices

Bhopal: The government might be claiming that this or that party is behind the aggressive and violent agitation of farmers and that everything is hunky-dory for the farmers in the state, being ruled by a ‘kisan putra’. But the fact is farmers are not getting adequate price for their produce – and that is notwithstanding the government announcing MSPs for various commodities and opening purchase centres.

The concept behind government’s announcing Minimum Support Price (MSP) of any agriculture produce is that it will give a push to the price of the particular commodity in the market and that no farmer is forced to sell his produce to any trader at a price lower than MSP. The government is already procuring onions on MSP and from Friday, purchase of pulses has begun in mandis. But for a variety of reasons, farmers are being forced to sell their produce at a price lower than the MSP. Only a few instances would suffice.

The MSP of wheat for 2016-17 is Rs 1,625 per quintal but it is being sold at an average price of Rs 1,570 per quintal in various mandis. The MSP and average market prices (within brackets) of some other commodities are: Bajra Rs 1,330 (Rs 1,135), Corn Rs 1,365 (Rs 1,263), Tuar Rs 5,050 (Rs 3,353), Moong Rs 5,225 (Rs 3,784), Urad Rs 5,000 (Rs 3,922), Masoor Rs 3,950 (Rs 3,298) and Soyabean Rs 2,775 (Rs 2,657).

There is more than one reason why the farmers are not going to the government purchase centres for selling their produce. One is the FAQ (fair average quality) norm due to which a part of the stocks of farmers brought for sale is rejected. On the other hand, the trader purchases the entire stock, even if at a lower price. Secondly, at government purchase centres, cheques are handed over to farmers.

Once they deposit the cheques in their bank accounts, it takes 15 to 20 days for clearance. But even when the amount is deposited in their accounts, the farmers, are unable to withdraw it because banks in rural areas are facing a severe shortage of cash. Not only that. Even the traders are handing over cheques to farmers quoting I-T rules. And if they demand cash, they are given an even lower price on the plea that the deal was an underhand one. No wonder, peasants have taken to the streets.